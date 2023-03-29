INSIDE PICS: Suhana Khan looks glam; Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor have a blast at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among the most popular star kids, and fans go gaga every time she is spotted in the city by the paparazzi. Last night, Suhana was spotted arriving for her friend Tania Shroff’s birthday bash in Mumbai. Not just Suhana, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda were also seen arriving for Tania Shroff’s birthday bash. Fans were eagerly waiting to see some inside pictures from the party, and a few snaps have finally surfaced on social media.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash

Tania Shroff, who is dating Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, and her bash was attended by Aryan, Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and others. Suhana Khan re-shared her friend Muskan Chanana’s Instagram post that features both of them striking a pose together. Suhana Khan was seen in a gorgeous printed strapless grey dress. She left her tresses open, and opted for a dainty golden chain, and matching hoop earrings. “Dancing queens,” read the caption. Check out the picture below.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor also shared a series of pictures from Tania Shroff’s birthday bash, and captioned them, “last night.” The first picture shows Shanaya hugging Khushi Kapoor. Anjini Dhawan is also seen posing with them. Shanaya looks stunning in a black sleeveless top paired with a tiger-print skirt, and a brown hat. She accessorized with a small black handbag. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor looked uber-chic in a maroon halter neck top with a plunging neckline, paired with black denim jeans. In another picture, Shanaya is seen posing with birthday girl Tania Shroff, who looked stunning in a black outfit. Take a look at the pictures below!

Work front

On the work front, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will make their Bollywood debuts with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also stars Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Bedhadak, co-starring Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

