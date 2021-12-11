Inside PICS of Sussanne Khan's house party with rumoured beau Arslan Goni as she moves into new abode

In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Now, as Khan has shifted to a new home, the mother of two organised a lavish house-warming party for her close friends and family members. Sussanne, also took to social media to share inside pictures of her close-knit party with fans online which have gone insanely viral on the internet.

In the photos, Sussanne can be seen having a gala time with her friends as she poses alongside beau Arslan Goni. Going by the photos, it appears that the elite family have already begun preparing for Christmas. The insides of her house were illuminated with stunning Christmas decorations which also included a lit-up Christmas tree. Apart from Arslan Goni, the group photo also included famous entertainment personalities Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. Take a look at the pictures below:

Speaking of her new home, a report by ETimes, claims that the Sussanne and Hrithik’s son Hrehaan and Hridaan have already begun living in their new home. Unlike last time, this flat bought by the family isn’t a rented one. The report also suggests that their new residence includes about four lavish bedrooms. A source close to the portal also revealed, “Sussanne and her kids live here now. Hrithik comes here very often, sometimes even twice in a day and spends time with the family.”

In other news, Sussanne Khan previously made headlines for extending support to SRK and Gauri Khan amid their son Aryan Khan’s arrest. Reacting to a journalist’s post online, Sussanne previously said, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood.” Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan is currently out on bail.

