Inside pics of Taapsee Pannu’s European style chic home in Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu’s cosy and chic apartment in Mumbai is all about comfort and personal appeals.

is one of the actresses who doesn’t need an introduction. The diva had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Chashme Baddoor. However, it was after movies like the 2014 release Baby and the 2016 release Pink that she got her share of fame. Ever since then, there has been no looking back and the diva has left us in awe with her stint in movies like Naam Shabana, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh, Thappad etc.

Needless to say, given her impressive line of work, Taapsee enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, the actress has been quite active on social media too and often shares beautiful pictures of herself. For the uninitiated, Taapsee had moved into her new abode over a while ago which happens to be a European style house in Mumbai. This chic abode features wooden furnishings, a pastel palette and European accents which do make it a sight to behold for everyone. Here’s a look at the inside pics of Taapsee Pannu’s house:

The Living Room has a personalised appeal

The walls of Taapsee’s living room have been one of the most interesting corners of the house. One of the corners of the house flaunts memorabilia from the actress and her sister Shagun’s travel diaries. Besides, it also features some feel good quotes and quirky tidbits. This isn’t all. Another wall has a white brick as a backdrop and also features an oversized black clock.

Pannu sisters’ love for coffee bar

This European themed house also flaunts a beautiful coffee bar that features a sleek black coffee machine to experiment with different variety of brews from all over the world. There is also a marble dining table next to the coffee machine along with some uber cool dining chairs.

A serene balcony

The balcony is certainly one of the most beautiful corners of the Pannu house and it is a perfect spot to begin the day with a meditation session and a cup of coffee. The wall of her balcony features lush potted plants, vintage posters and colourful framed prints.

The bedroom has a warm appeal

Taapsee’s bedroom also boasts a pastel vibe along with a four poster bed and polaroid pictures hanging above the bedhead. This certainly adds on to the cosy vibe of the room.

Here are the other inside pictures of Taapsee Pannu’s house:

