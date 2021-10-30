Inside PICS of Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor's Halloween party go viral, Kareena Kapoor joins in too

Halloween may be a spooky and scary time for all, but for Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, it was a fun time and it even came in early. We know this now as photos from an early Halloween party are now going viral where Kareena's munchkin was joined by his friend Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor. The photos from Taimur and Laksshya's Halloween party are now going viral on social media and it seems like fans cannot get over their cuteness.

An Instagram user named Monica Chhajed shared inside glimpses with Kareena's son Taimur and Tusshar's son Laksshya's Halloween party and it seemed they had a gala time. Kareena could also be seen posing in a casual avatar in the photos. In the photos, we can see Taimur clad in a white tee with jeans and sneakers. Taimur seemed to have done face painting as well in one of the photos. Laksshya could be seen clad in an all black casual look as he posed with his friends. The inside photos showcase how Taimur and Laksshya had loads of fun. They can be seen dancing as well.

As soon as the photos hit social media, they went viral among various fan clubs of Kareena and Taimur. The cute photos evoked endearing responses from fans.

Meanwhile, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh are currently on a holiday in Jaisalmer. Photos from Kareena and Saif's vacay also recently hit the internet and went viral. The couple seemed to be enjoying a desert escape with kids Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur. Kareena also had shared a photo of her son Jeh doing Yoga in the ground recently that left netizens gushing over the munchkin.

