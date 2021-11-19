INSIDE PICS of Tara Sutaria's 26th birthday bash: Tadap star cuts cake with her twin, celebrates with a bang

It is Sutaria sisters' birthday - and they just can't keep calm! Tara Sutaria, along with her twin Pia Sutaria turned 26 today and it seems the birthday shenanigans have begun in full vigour. The gorgeous twins had a small celebration right at midnight to start off their birthday with a bang. Pia Sutaria shared a post as well, giving us a glimpse of their midnight celebrations. The two sisters were all smiles and laughter in the picture, starting their 26th year on a positive note.

In the midnight post, both the sisters, Tara and Pia, looked absolutely gorgeous in their fashionable yet simple attire. The two had a light-coloured theme going. Tara was in a printed white two-piece dress. On the other hand, Pia looked equally angelic in a simple little white dress. They stood in front of a table with an array of colourful, delectable cakes and their background was covered in balloons to lift up the mood. Pia loving captioned the post, wishing her sister and declaring her love for Tara. “Happy 26 to my other half love you to the moon”

On the other hand, Tara reposted the post on her story and sweetly wrote, "I luv u my P Happy birthday to us…" Well, if this isn’t sibling goals, then what is?

Take a look:

Tara Sutaria is now promoting her upcoming movie Tadap, in which Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, will act alongside her. The movie is set to have its theatrical release on December 3, 2021.

