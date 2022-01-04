Inside pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's home: Virtual tour of lovebirds’ picturesque Juhu pad

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding in Rajasthan on December 9th, 2021. And soon after, the lovebirds moved to their new apartment in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai, where they will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The newlyweds even had their Griha-Pravesh pooja on December 19th last year. And today, Katrina took to her social media space and shared some glimpses of her luxurious sea-facing abode with her Instagram family, and they are full of warmth and light. Are you ready for a virtual tour?

A few moments back, Katrina took to her Instagram stories and shared quite a few inside pictures of her new apartment. The first picture is from the balcony, which offers a gorgeous view of the Arabian Sea on the coast of Mumbai. In the next story, we can see a balcony filled with green plants – almost reminding one of an urban jungle. A few bamboo chairs can be also seen in the corner, adding a rustic touch to the setting. Sharing this picture, Katrina captioned it, “My cosy corner”. Katrina’s friend and renowned trainer Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen seated there in the next story. The slew of pictures end with a snapshot of Kat enjoying the balcony view with her mom.

Take a look:

A couple of weeks back, at Christmas, Katrina and Vicky, and their friends were seen hanging out at their dream house, and they shared a few sneak-peeks of the house back then as well. The group of friends posed for a picture in the sitting room which was well-lit, spacious, and decorated with minimal items. It was accentuated with breezy pink curtains, an off-white sofa, and two round center tables. One had a plant on it.

In another picture that went viral on social media, Katrina and Vicky were seen hugging beside a Christmas tree. One could see transparent white curtains at the backdrop, yellow lights hanging from the ceiling, and a wall with a brick-like texture behind the Christmas tree.

Take a look:

Moreover, earlier today, Katrina shared another set of pictures featuring herself, where she can be seen flaunting her Mangalsutra. In the backdrop, one can see a shelf arrangement, with minimal decorating items.

Take a look:

What do you think of Katrina and Vicky’s dreamy new apartment? Let us know in the comments.

