INSIDE Prajakta Koli’s Sangeet: Mismatched star embraces Marathi bride vibes posing with fiancée Vrishank Khanal

Mismatched sensation Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Vrishank Khanal, today, February 25, 2025. The duo is reveling in their pre-wedding festivities in Karjat, offering fans delightful sneak peeks of their joyous celebrations. Their latest sangeet ceremony snapshots capture pure bliss, with Prajakta radiating classic Marathi bride vibes filled with love, laughter, wine, and picture-perfect moments alongside her soon-to-be husband, Vrishank.

Prajakta Koli lit up Instagram today with breathtaking snapshots from her sangeet ceremony—an absolute visual treat! Embracing classic Marathi bride vibes, she stunned in a traditional saree paired with a choker necklace, Marathi nath (nose ring), bangles, a chandrakor bindi, and gajra-adorned hair, radiating pure elegance. Her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, complemented her perfectly, looking dapper in black.

The joy on Prajakta’s face says it all. She truly owned her special day, sharing laughter, love, and a glass of wine with Vrishank. These unmissable pictures capture every bit of her happiness and festive spirit!

Sharing the delightful photos, Prajakta Koli added a simple star emoticon, letting the pictures speak for themselves. Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement and love. One admirer gushed, “Them being in love is my favorite genre.” Another swooned over the couple’s chemistry, saying, “Vee holding P in the first photo is everything.”

Many were captivated by Prajakta’s traditional look, with one fan writing, “HEART IS SO FULL, MARATHI BRIDE.” Another praised her unique choice of attire, saying, “You look awesome! Thanks for breaking the clutter of dressing a particular way on sangeet nights and showing up in beautiful traditionals with a gajra and nose ring.”

The love continued pouring in with comments like, “P in traditional is everything.” Meanwhile, actress Neha Dhupia also joined the celebration, leaving a heartfelt message: “Congratulations, you two.”

For those unaware, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been together for several years before getting engaged in 2023. Now, they’re all set to embark on their next chapter as a married couple.

On the professional front, Prajakta recently added author to her list of achievements with the release of her debut fiction novel, Too Good To Be True. She was last seen sharing the screen with Rohit Saraf in the third season of Mismatched, which is currently streaming on Netflix.