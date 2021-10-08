Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ London home that is as stylish as the global star herself

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon now. With a couple of Bollywood and Hollywood projects in her kitty, she is indeed one of the busiest stars and we are not complaining a tad bit about it. Well, her work demands the actress to be around places. With one foot in London, another in the US and her frequent visits to and fro Mumbai the actress is never in one place. We all know what a homely person the actress is and these days with most of her time being spent in London, the actress has created a beautiful home for herself in London. Courtesy Priyanka’s generous Instagram presence, we often get glimpses of her London abode, replete with white, and offset by warm, earthy tones. We take a closer look at the West London house that has been her primary address for the past year.

Luscious green backyard

Who wouldn’t love to have a backyard like this in their home? The spacious, backyard is covered with a patch of manicured green that we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes from. PeeCee’s dog loves this spot and well it would be lovely to take a break after your hectic schedule and just sit in the backyard with a hot cup of coffee and just relax. Recently the actress posted pictures of her Rakshabandhan celebration with her brother that took place in this backyard.

Spacious TV room

Priyanka Chopra has a separate TV room in her London house. The TV is fixed on a wooden cabinet on a wall. The room is quite spacious with light grey walls. The room has French windows ad they are covered with sheer white curtains. The floor has beige carpet, a side table with a flower vase kept on it and a comfortable sofa to sit and watch the TV from there. Priyanka gave us all a glimpse of her TV room when she posted pictures of her enjoying the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

Wooden flooring balcony

Priyanka Chopra’s balcony is to die for. If not an Indian wedding function, it can accommodate Nick and her entire family if at all she plans to host a dinner or lunch party for them here. It is perfect with wooden flooring, green trees around and a gorgeous view.

London office

The actress is so busy and has so much on her platter apart from acting that it would become impossible for her to function without an office in the house. PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her taking a nap in her office. From what we can see in the picture, her office looks pretty formal. It has wooden frames everywhere. Wooden table, a tiny fireplace behind her chair. On one side of her office is the carpeted area that enhances the look and feel of the room.

Luxurious living room

PeeCee is a queen and that reflects in everything she does. Be it her style or taste everything has a flavour of royalty. Well, you would feel the same if you look at her lavish living room. Her living room is entirely white. White walls, white couches, white curtains, white cushions and we must tell you it looks stunning.

Swimming pool with a view

Priyanka Chopra’s mansion has a huge swimming pool enough to host a pool party. The actress keeps posting pictures of her from the pool area and one thing is clear that it is quite spacious. The pool area is covered by glass partitions so that even if you take a dip in the pool, nothing would come in between you and the gorgeous view of nature.

