Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' first Diwali in their LA home with flowers, lights & a swing; PHOTOS

Diwali isn't just a festival that is celebrated in India but is a celebration that takes place globally. Proving this, our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a get together on her 'first Diwali at her and Nick Jonas' first home recently and well, the photos show us how magical it was. Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka shared several stunning glimpses of her and Nick's Diwali celebration at their home. With it, she also took fans inside her sprawling LA mansion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka penned a thank you note for everyone who joined her and Nick at the Diwali party. She wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka had shared photos from Mahalaxmi puja at her and Nick's house and it gave fans a glimpse of how the two were honouring traditions together. Priyanka was seen draped in a yellow saree in the puja photos while Nick had donned a kurta. In the Diwali party photos too, Nick and Priyanka donned the best ethnic outfits and managed to stun everyone with their look. The photos take us inside their LA mansion with a staircase, a cosy corner with a huge framed 'Gath Bandhan of their veils from their wedding outfits.

Meanwhile, Nick had also shared a heartfelt note for Priyanka as he had shared glimpses from the Diwali party. He had expressed in his note how Priyanka introduced him to many new Indian traditions and holidays. With it, he sent out Diwali wishes to fans across the globe. Photos of Priyanka and Nick's Diwali photos at their LA home are now taking over the internet.

Also Read|Nick Jonas thanks 'beautiful wife' Priyanka Chopra for introducing him to Indian holidays in Diwali post