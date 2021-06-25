  1. Home
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lavish LA home; Take a look at the white interiors & surreal backyard view

A year after getting married, Priyanka and Nick bought a lavish mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles. Take a look at the pictures.
Mumbai
Over the years, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have garnered their fans’ love and support. The duo met at the MET Gala in 2017 and eventually tied the knot in December 2018 in a lavish ceremony. Since then, the two have been treating their fans with mushy family photos. As the happy couple enjoys time at home amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, they have been sharing the nitty-gritty of their lives on their social media handles.

A year after getting married, Priyanka and Nick bought a lavish mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The couple has shared numerous photos of their abode on their Instagram handles. Reportedly, their home has a total of 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. With gorgeous white coloured interiors to supreme wooden furnishing, their home is truly luxurious. Apart from having a breathtaking view of the city from the backyard, the home is also equipped with a gym. They even have a beautiful fireplace with stone walls in the background to make their home a cozy haven.

In an interview with Vogue India, Priyanka opened up about her home. She said to her, home is wherever she is happy and has people around her who love her. “For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me. I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal,” Priyanka told the outlet.

Take a look at the photos from inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' LA home:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read| Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra said Nick Jonas watched Mary Kom by himself when he missed her 

Anonymous 17 hours ago

How many times does she keep planting articles about her house? The house she doesn't even live in.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

people says they are fake not a couple but how they kissed in public

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Their relationships looks more based on physical intimacy and the publicity & mileage they get from it to up their careers than anything else . But ofcourse pv will not post

Anonymous 18 hours ago

I have enough with piryaka chorpa her dog ugly her need to be dead

close