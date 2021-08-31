Inside Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ pet Gino’s birthday party; Do not miss the fancy cake

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may be a star but their pets Diana and Gino are nothing less than a star for them. We have seen PeeCee’s love for her furry friends and she always goes that extra mile to shower love on them. Well, imagine the kind of pampering they would be getting on their birthdays. This time, even though the couple was not present with their pet Gino on its birthday, they made sure to make it special.

Taking to her Instagram stories Priyanka Chopra posted several stories wishing Gino on his birthday. In the first story, she posted an adorable video of Gino sitting on the floor and looking handsome in a red and black checkered bow. The actress wrote, “Miss u my baby. Happy 2 year birthday’. In the next story, PeeCee posted a close-up picture of Gino’s birthday cake that looked so fancy. It was surrounded by dog treats and had a big bone as a present. Priyanka wrote, “Happy 2 year birthday” on it. The last story had a picture of Gino and Panda sitting in front of the cake and staring at their royal treat. Apparently, Priyanka and Nick are not present with Gino as he celebrates his birthday. Hence, if you go on Gino’s Instagram handle you would see his picture with Panda sitting in front of his birthday cake with a caption, “My birthday party! Miss u @nickjonas @priyankachopra”.

Take a look:

It was only yesterday that Priyanka Chopra sent out beach body goals by posting a stunning picture of her in a bikini. She looked gorgeous and could be seen having a gala time with hubby Nick Jonas. In fact, in one of the steamy pictures that she posted with Nick, we could see the rockstar literally snacking on the diva.

