Inside Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving celebration with Kal Penn, Jay Sean, Kelly Ripa and others-PICS

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses not just in India, but globally! The actress has often been vocal about how she likes to strike a balance between her professional and personal life. She is often seen celebrating important occasions and festivals with her friends. Recently, she got a warm welcome in New York from her friends, and she was seen celebrating Thanksgiving with them.

Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Kal Penn, Kelly Ripa, Jay Sean in New York

As Priyanka Chopra arrived in New York, her manager Anjula Acharia hosted the Desi Girl in town. They celebrated Thanksgiving together, and also present at the celebration were actor Kal Penn, American TV host Kelly Ripa, Kama Sutra actor Sarita Choudhury, singer Jay Sean, and Anjula Acharia.

Priyanka looks gorgeous in a black outfit with a plunging neckline, as she poses with her friends for a group picture, Seen next to her are Anjula and Kelly Ripa, while the group picture also features Kal Penn, Jay Sean and their other friends.

Meanwhile, another picture is a selfie of the Quantico actress with Anjula. Sharing the lovely pictures, Anjula wrote, “We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family (heart emoji) @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie @furhan_ahmad.” Anjula also shared the pictures on her Instgaram stories with a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ sticker.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Post that, she was also seen attending a star-studded event in Mumbai. Post fulfilling her work commitments, the actress left Mumbai and returned to the US earlier in November. “Wil miss u mumbai. Alvida meri jaan.. see you soon,” she wrote, as she bid goodbye to the city.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the American spy action thriller series Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and others.

She will star opposite John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s upcoming film Heads Of State.

