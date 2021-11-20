Inside Rajkummar Rao's house where there is 'stress ki no entry'

When we talk about actors who have risen to the top and made a name for themselves despite coming from a non-filmy background, there will be several names that you could list down. But, amongst the first few names that would come to your mind instantly, Rajkummar Rao’s name would surely be there. He is one such actor who has climbed the ladder of success one step after another and experienced failure before he became the star that he is today. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rajkummar is one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Well, he recently got hitched to the love of his live Patralkehaa after dating her for almost 11 years. Today, we will take you inside his home sweet home in our weekly celebrity home feature.

Talking about his home, Rajkummar Rao’s abode in Mumbai is located in Andheri's Oberoi Springs, a residential complex that is also home to Vicky Kaushal, among other Bollywood actors.

Earthy living room

Rajkummar Rao’s living room gives quite a calm vibe. The flooring has a brick red shade of wood that gives an earthy feel to the home. At the extreme right, you would see a big stone sculpture of a Buddha. A beautiful bamboo plant kept behind the Buddha sculpture, a beige coloured sofa with red cushions on it, glass and wooden central table over a carpet and white translucent curtains give this living room a modern yet simple touch. The window ledge has been transformed into a tranquil reading nook by a red mattress and beige cushions.

Beautiful Balcony

The balcony of any flat is a place that is one of the most used corners of the house. It is a place that one like to relax and unwind. Well, the balcony of Rajkummar Rao’s flat too is spacious and overlooks the stunning scape of the city. The one thing that stands out here is the Tibetan flag that the actor has placed right above the walks.

Bedroom

The bedroom again has calm colours. Rajkummar Rao has chosen a light blue coloured wallpaper for his bedroom walls with a dark blue coloured patterned design over it. The bed has an ancient feel to it with 4 white pillars like structures on all four ends. There is a side table on both sides. One side has a table lamp on it too.

Dining area

The dining area in Rajkummar Rao’s home is a cute corner that has a tiny wooden table with only 2 chairs with it. It is right behind the living area and the wall adjacent to the dining area is a special wall with all artistic paintings.

