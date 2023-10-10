INSIDE: Rakul Preet's birthday celebration with Jackky Bhagnani and her friends

Rakul Preet made her acting debut in 2009 and has since appeared in several films in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages. She turned 32 on October 10th and she celebrated this occasion with her beau Jackky Bhagnani and her close friends. So let's take a look at her birthday bash which was filled with love and joy.

Inside Rakul Preet's birthday celebration

As Rakul Preet turned a year older on October 10th, several of her friends wished her on social media. The actress, via her Instagram stories, shared glimpses of her birthday bash where she was accompanied by Jackky Bhagnani and her friends. Dressed in a shiny silver color outfit, the Yaariyan actress was seen laughing as Jackky did her "aarti" with the birthday cake. She then proceeded to cut the cake as she was surrounded by Jackky and her friends.

Check out the pictures:

Several celebrities wished Rakul Preet on her birthday

A lot of celebrities took to their Instagram stories to wish the actress on her birthday. Sophie Choudhury wrote: "Happiest bday my darl @rakulpreet...may this year be the most special...full of love, happiness & success." Genelia D'Souza wished her and wrote: "May you have a super year ahead." Genelia's husband and actor also wished Rakul on her birthday. Other celebs who showered wishes on the actress were Allu Arjun, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Malaika Arora.

After their birthday bash, Rakul and Jackky were spotted holding hands and posing for the cameras as they went out.

Check out the video:

Rakul Preet's work front

Rakul was recently seen in the romantic thriller I Love You, co-starring Pavail Gulati and Akshay Oberoi. She has also signed up for Mudassar Aziz's Meri Patni Ka Remake with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from Bollywood, she will be also seen in the Tamil science fiction film Ayalaan. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress will be doing a thriller film Neena Gupta to be directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

