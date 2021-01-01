Inside Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's tiger safari on first day of New Year 2021 with Shaheen & family; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew to Ranthambore early this week along with their respective families to celebrate New Year.

and are enjoying a gala time with their respective family in Ranthambore these days. The couple had flown to the national park to ring in the New Year there and the Bhatts and Kapoors are, undoubtedly, having a gala time there. In fact, Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, being an avid social media user, have been sharing pics from the vacation in Ranthambore. Keeping up with the trajectory, Shaheen and Riddhima have now given a glimpse of their activities on the first day of 2021 on social media.

Alia and Ranbir, along with their respective families went on for tiger safari today. Not just both the families enjoyed the safari, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was also seen flaunting his skills with the camera during the safari. Yes! Ranbir has turned into a wildlife photographer lately and this was evident by Shaheen’s later Instagram post. The lady had shared a beautiful picture of a tiger crossing the path in the reserve. While she captioned the image as “Casual”, Shaheen gave the photo credits to Ranbir. On the other hand, both Shaheen and Riddhima shared beautiful pics from the safari on Instagram

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s tiger safari pics:

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for over two years now and they have been going strong with their relationship. Talking about the work front, the lovebirds will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra.

