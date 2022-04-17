INSIDE Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding bash: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares cute PIC with her brother

Okay - we are pretty sure you are still not over the biggest wedding of the year! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt just got married and we are still high on the wedding fever! The two brilliant actors have been together for the last five years and finally they get to commence their ‘happily ever after’! Alia has been blessing our feed since the last two days with her dreamy wedding pictures and we can say that we are unapologetically obsessed. Now, the newlyweds seemed to have held a grand wedding bash for their family and other industry colleagues. Earlier we spotted their families and other big names such as Shweta Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shakun Batra and others. Now, we stumbled upon inside pictures from the event. Are you ready?

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni uploaded a selfie with our ‘dulhe raja’ just a few minutes ago. The brother-sister duo looked absolutely ravishing in the picture. While Ranbir’s tux look made us fall in love with him, it was Riddhima who amazed us with her beauty. She wore a bling, black, one-shouldered gown. She accessorised the look with a gorgeous necklace. The two seemed to having a lot of fun. Moreover, she also shared some more pictures from the bash.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. The media reports also suggested that the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has taken a week-long break from work post his wedding. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited Brahmastra.

