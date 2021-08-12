Inside Ranbir Kapoor’s Pre Rakhi Dinner: Neetu Kapoor joins her ‘cutiees’ virtually as ‘fam jam’ begins

On Thursday night, actor enjoyed a pre-Raksha Bandhan meal with his sisters at Delhi. For the unversed, the Rockstar fame alongside has been busy shooting the second schedule of Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy flick in New Delhi for the past few weeks. Amidst this, the actor took some time off from his hectic schedule to spend special moments with his family. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to share glimpses of their celebration online.

Mother , who couldn’t join her ‘cutiees’ made sure to connect with them virtually by reposting their photo on social media. While sharing the photo, Riddhima said, “Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner. Missed a few”, on the other hand, Neetu Kapoor stated, “Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner.” In the photo, Ranbir can be seen donning a cream sweatshirt which is paired with comfy cargo pants. A black cap, matching glasses and an infectious smile completed the look of the actor.

Check out the photos here:

The yet-untitled Luv Ranjan’s movie is tentatively slated for a release during Holi 2022. Media reports also claim that the film will also mark ace producer Boney Kapoor’s acting debut in Bollywood. Besides this, Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

Speaking of Ranbir’s relationship with his Brahmastra co-star and girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, the duo recently hit the headlines, when media reports shared that the Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta might have an answer as to when the couple will tie the knot. However, refuting the claims, Lara Dutta tweeted, “As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news!”

