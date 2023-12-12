INSIDE Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding reception ft. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. We have come across inside glimpses featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak, Naseerudin Shah.
Last night, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends from the film industry. Paparazzi pictures showed Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and others arriving for the star-studded reception. Now, we have come across some inside pictures and videos from the reception, in which the newlyweds are seen posing with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Iulia Vantur and others.
INSIDE Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s star-studded wedding reception
One pf the pictures shared by Randeep Hooda's sister Anjali Hooda shows Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah posing with Randeep, Lin Laishram and their family members. Ratna Pathak Shah looked gorgeous in a blue saree, while Naseeruddin Shah looked elegant in a beige outfit. They were caught in an adorable candid moment in the picture.
Meanwhile, another picture shows Randeep Hooda and Lin posing with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Tamannaah donned a floral printed saree, while Vijay looked handsome in a black formal suit. Iulia Vantur, Chunky Panday and Rasika Dugal were also seen in the pictures. The Archies actress Tara Sharma Saluja also shared some stunning pictures from last night. Check out some inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception below!
VIDEOS giving a sneak-peek into Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception in Mumbai
Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced on social media shows Randeep and Lin dancing together at their wedding reception. While Randeep donned a black bandhgala for the occasion, his wife chose a shimmery red lehenga.
Another video captured special moments from the event- Randeep-Lin's entry, his sister's speech, the after-party, and the music performance at the reception. At one point, Randeep Hooda was seen getting emotional. Check it out below!
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. They got married as per Meitei rituals.
Last night, they hosted a wedding reception for their friends which was attended by veteran actor Jeetendra, Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Maanvi Gagroo, Mona Singh, Aahana Kumra, Tisca Chopra, Tara Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj-Rekha Bhardwaj, Chunky Panday, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Imtiaz Ali, Gajraj Rao, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Iulia Vantur and others.
ALSO READ: 'Eternal garden of Eden': Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram look deeply in love in wedding reception PICS
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park