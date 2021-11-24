INSIDE Rashmika Mandanna's adorable audition for Avengers with her pup Aura; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is a prominent name in Telugu and Kannada cinema and even has her Bollywood debut lined up soon. Well, it seems she is also on her way to making her Hollywood debut - and that too with the super famous Avengers franchise no less! Don't believe us? Well, this evening, the ‘Chalo’ actress shared a super adorable clip with her puppy Aura. The actress welcomed Aura into her life this June, announcing to the world that she ‘had found her little bundle of joy.’

In the sweet video that Rashmika shared with her fans, Aura could be seen playfully jumping on her and wagging her tail. Rashmika sported a cool at-home look with an oversized blush pink hoodie and tights with her hair tied up in a careless bun. It was evident that the two were having a lot of fun in each others’ company. The actress quite hilariously captioned the picture, “The next casting of avengers .. Rashmika and Aura.” The whole scene sported a super cozy vibe. The post received a lot of love from multiple colleagues and fans. Actress Charmy Kaur couldn’t stop gushing about the cuteness of the whole affair and commented, ‘daaaam cute’.

Check the reel here:

Time and again, Rashmika, being the fitness freak that she is, is spotted at the gym with her baby Aura. The two share quite an inseparable bond. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Moreover, she will also be seen in the upcoming movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

