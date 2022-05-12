Inside Rhea Kapoor’s dreamy getaway with husband Karan Boolani; See PHOTOS

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani have been serving serious couple goals ever since they tied the knot. The lovebirds have been treating fans to some glimpses of their time both in the house and on the professional end. Amid their busy schedules, the couple took out some time and jetted off to an exotic destination. Rhea and Karan took to their social media handles and shared the inside glimpses of the vacation with their followers.

The photographs from the undisclosed location are absolutely stunning. Rhea shared a mesmerizing glimpse of herself chilling in the pool. Sharing it, she simply wrote “Hi”. She also clicked a picture of her husband Karan Boolani in the pool and wrote, "Best guy" and tagged him in her Instagram story. Rhea also flaunted the OOTN in which she looked pretty. "Last night. No time for pedicure. Don't judge. Insanely comfy in this 'pooj',” she wrote while sharing a picture in a yellow maxi dress.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the couple got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in the presence of family members last year. Confirming her marriage with Karan, Rhea on social media had written, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

