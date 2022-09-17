INSIDE Rhea Kapoor’s luxurious Maldives vacay with hubby Karan Boolani and friends Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra
Rhea Kapoor is having the time of her life during Maldives vacay with Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta and others.
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor shares the most stunning pictures on Instagram. From pictures with her family to breathtaking glimpses from her vacation, Rhea never fails to amaze her fans with her Instagram posts. Back in May, Rhea had visited the Maldives with her hubby Karan Boolani, and pictures from their beach vacay had gone viral on social media. Now, once again, Rhea has headed to the Maldives and is having the time of her life with Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra.
Rhea Kapoor has been sharing pictures from her Maldives getaway, and they are absolutely stunning. Yesterday, Rhea posted a picture of the gorgeous sunset and wrote, “Honey, I’m home. Pour me a sunset?” Farah Khan replied to her post and wrote, “Not fair.” Now, sharing more pictures from her vacay, Rhea shared another post with the caption, “The sun really does throw the best farewell parties.” The first picture shows Rhea’s mirror selfie, while the next one gives a glimpse of the luxurious villa that she is staying in. It looks simply stunning and has a swimming pool, outdoor seating areas, a water slide, hammock, and much more.
The next picture shows her friend Pooja Dhingra in the pool, while another picture shows Karan Boolani enjoying a stroll at the beach. Rhea also shared a stunning picture of herself as she got ready to have dinner, and she looks absolutely beautiful in a red outfit and silver jewelry. A picture shared on Pooja Dhingra’s story shows them all chilling at the beach, while another story shared by Karan Boolani shows Masaba Gupta getting ready for scuba diving. Check out the pictures below.
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that after the massive success of Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor will reunite to produce Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next. A source informed that the pre-production work on the film has already begun, and the process of finalizing the cast is currently on.
