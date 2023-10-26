Inside Ruslaan star Aayush Sharma’s birthday celebrations in Maldives with wife Arpita Khan and kids; WATCH

Tiger 3-star Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is celebrating his 33rd birthday. Heartfelt birthday wishes are being poured in for the birthday boy from left, right, and center. However, the Ruslaan actor being a doting family man celebrated his special day with his family, loving wife Arpita Khan, and kids in the Maldives.

Aayush Sharma had a dreamy birthday bash in the Maldives with his family

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma ringed in his 33rd birthday, today, on October 26. The actor celebrated his day in the Maldives with his loving wife Arpita Khan Sharma and both the kids. Taking to his social media, the actor gave a peek into his sweet birthday celebrations.

The post begins with an enchanting family photo with the couple all smiles for the camera. Up next features, the romantic preparations his wife had made for him. “Happy Birthday Aayush (with a heart) is being lit up. The third photo features the couple looking romantically into each other’s eyes.

Take a look:

In the last two slides, the actor has shared a couple of videos from his cake-cutting ceremony. In the video, both his little kiddos and beloved wife are singing a sweet birthday wish while the actor blows the candle. While cutting the cake, he thanks them and feeds the first bite of the cake to his wife.

The last video is All Hearts in which Aayush can be seen hugging and sharing kisses with his wife and son.

Aayush Sharma thanked fans and followers for birthday wishes and loving the poster of Ruslaan

The actor, in order to make his birthday even more special, unveiled the poster of his forthcoming film Ruslaan.

Expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes and love he has received for the poster, he wrote, “Khushnaseeb hai woh jise itna saara pyaar milta hai apne janam din paar. Aap sab ke messages padhe, thank you for giving me and the poster of Ruslaan so much love. This birthday has been very special cos I celebrated with my loving family away from the hustle of the city and you’ll have made it even more special with all your love. Ab intezaar hai 12th January, 2024 #ruslaan”

Earlier in the day, Aayush took to his Instagram handle to share exciting details about his next action-thriller Ruslaan. The poster features a wounded Aayush alongside a guitar and a gun. The film will hit the theaters next year on January 12, 2024.

