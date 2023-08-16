Inside Saif Ali Khan's birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan give a glimpse into the celebrations; PICS

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned 53 on August 16. Since morning, he has been showering with warm birthday wishes from his fans and followers along with his industry friends. Saif is not only a promising actor but also a loving husband and a dutiful father to four children. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arranged a cake and balloons to surprise the birthday boy. A while ago, Sara and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse into the celebrations of Saif's 53rd birthday and shared adorable messages too.

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan give a glimpse into the celebrations of Saif Ali Khan's birthday

A while ago, Sara Ali Khan shared some inside pictures from Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. They cut the cake together with Saif. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

Kareena, on the other hand, shared an inside picture from the celebrations and captioned it, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed… @saraalikhan95 @______iak______." Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Sara and Kareena shared inside pictures from Saif's birthday celebrations, fans were quick enough to react to the adorable family moments. One wrote, "Beautiful frame." Another commented, "So cute." "Saif is always smiling when he’s posing with his kids," wrote a third fan. "4 BEAUTIFUL KIDS + A HANDSOME DAD," commented a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping birthday wishes along with red heart emoji.

A video of Sara and Ibrahim carrying a cake bag in one hand and a bunch of balloons in another while entering Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai is going viral on social media. One of the balloons has ‘Best Dad’ written on it. Ibrahim was seen carrying a black gift bag. The sister-brother duo greeted the paparazzi. The actress said 'namaste' as she headed toward the building and her brother followed her.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's mythological magnum opus, Adipurush. He portrayed the role of Ravana. The actor will next be seen in Jr NTR's much-awaited next, Devara.

