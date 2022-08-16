Inside Saif Ali Khan's birthday: Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of bash with Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim and others

Saif Ali Khan is regarded as one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He has impressed the audience in movies like Race Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Main Khiladi Tu Anari Love Aaj Kal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Cocktail and others is celebrating his birthday today. As the actor has turned a year old today, wishes are pouring in from all quarters.

Now, Soha Ali Khan took to his social media handle and shared a sneak peek of her brother's birthday celebration. It also featured Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. The picture showed them posing inside Saif and Kareena's Mumbai residence home. In it, the birthday boy was seen was all smiles in the presence of his family and he celebrated his special day. Soha captioned the photos, “Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram." Saba also shared the pictures and captioned them: "Happy Birthday...Bhai Jaan."

Check out Saif's birthday PICS with Kareena, Taimur and others:

Earlier in the day, Kareena wished Saif on his birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way… These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine… What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu." While Sara Ali Khan also shared unseen pictures with Saif and wrote: "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape #daddysgirl #fatherdaughter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film. The actor also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

