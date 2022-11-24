Inside Salim Khan's mouthwatering birthday lunch with Salman Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and others; PICS

Noted writer Salim Khan is celebrating his 87th birthday today. His fans and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. On his special day, Salman Khan and the entire family reunited for a low-key celebration at home. Earlier today, Arbaaz Khan, who was recently seen in Tanaav, took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of their celebration. Inside Salim Khan's birthday lunch with family

Arbaaz took to his handle and shared sweet pictures from their reunion. Salman, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and her kids, Ahil and Ayat were seen posing with the birthday boy. The first picture features the entire family posing with the legendary writer while he enjoys a scrumptious spread on the dining table. From chicken biryani to paya curry, the table is filled with some mouthwatering dishes. Salman is seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms. In the second and third pictures, Arbaaz is seen posing with his father and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. Along with the pictures, he wished his father. Arbaaz wrote, "Happy birthday Daddy." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the pictures, a lot of celebs were seen dropping comments. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Salim uncle." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday uncle. kaam tho hum Acha hi kartey hain." Raveena Tandon wrote, "Please wish him on our behalf!! Raveena and Anil." Even fans were seen sending love to Salim Khan. Arbaaz Khan's work front Arbaaz was recently seen in a web series titled Tanaav with Manav Vij. Next, he has Dabangg 4 with Salman. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz confirmed that they are working on the fourth instalment.

Salman Khan's work front Salman is currently busy shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Next, he will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Both films are slated to release in 2023.

