Inside Salman Khan's 55th & Ayat Sharma's 1st birthday celebrations with Carnival themed cake & decor; PHOTOS

Salman Khan turned 55 and his niece Ayat Sharma turned 1 recently and celebrated their birthday together. The photos from the Panvel farmhouse get-together have been going viral and well, it is for the right reasons.

Superstar Bhaijaan of Bollywood, turned 55 yesterday and his little niece, Ayat Sharma also celebrated her 1st birthday with him. Like every year, this year too, Salman was at his Panvel farmhouse for the birthday celebration with his close friends from Bollywood and family. The actor even entertained the paparazzi when he came out to cut the cake with them and get clicked. The handsome superstar also interacted with the paps and advised everyone to stay safe.

However, photos from inside Salman and Ayat's birthday party started surfacing on social media and it left everyone in awe. The entire decor of the party was Carnival themed with lights and flowers all around. The cake was a multi-tiered cake with a carnival theme. With hues of pink and blue thrown in for baby Ayat, the birthday decor surely won everyone's hearts. However, the cutest click of the night was of the birthday babies, Salman and Ayat together.

The photo was shared by Sunil Grover on social media along with an endearing wish for the two. Arpita shared photos of the decor of the birthday and the cake as wishes poured in for the little one and Salman on social media. Well, it is safe to say that 'mamu jaan' Salman dotes on his niece as he made sure that her first birthday is a memorable one with a perfect theme.

Take a look at the photos and videos:

Photo of Salman posing with Riteish Deshmukh's kids Riaan and Rahyl also went viral on social media as the latter shared it to wish the superstar on his birthday. Salman also had put up a request for fans outside his house in Mumbai that he is not at home and that they should not crowd outside owing to the pandemic.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Salman Khan is all smiles as he cuts his birthday cake at Panvel farmhouse amid media glare

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×