INSIDE Salman Khan's 56th birthday party: Actor cuts cake with niece Ayat in adorable VIDEO

It is Salman Khan’s birthday! The Bollywood icon is an inspiration to many and is loved by millions. Salman might have ve turned 56 but his charm is still irresistible. The star has done remarkable work both on the big and the small screen. His movies such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..’ will forever have a special place in our hearts. Currently, he is hosting Bigg Boss 15 - a show that is a source of entertainment for many Indian households. Yesterday, the actor had been bitten by a snake at his farmhouse. However, he didn’t let the unfortunate and shocking incident from deterring his birthday celebration and excitement. As such, the actor hosted a grand birthday bash on Sunday night at his farmhouse in Panvel. While it was an intimate affair, numerous notable celebrities were a part of it.

In certain clips of the birthday bash, we could make out that the event was quite grand and wonderful. Salman hosted the party at his farmhouse at Panvel. Film writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who was a part of the shenanigans, shared a clip of the gorgeous decor - the theme was unicorns and pink. Salman shares his birthday with his dear niece Ayat, his sister Arpita and Aayush’s little girl. The two were even seen cutting the cake together as everyone gathered around them for the adorable uncle-niece cake cutting ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were a part of the guest list. Riteish shared a video from the party location with a funny Insta filter that asked them to guess Salman’s first movie. Salman was also captured posing with politician Rrahul Narain Kanal and Shera, Salman’s companion and personal bodyguard.

