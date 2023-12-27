INSIDE Salman Khan’s birthday bash: Riteish-Genelia, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, others have a blast

Salman Khan, adored not only by his extensive fan base but also by many in the film industry, celebrated his 58th birthday on December 27. The special milestone was marked by a gathering of Bollywood stars who came together to join in the festivities. Inside pictures from the party have emerged on social media, showcasing Salman alongside celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sunil Grover, Bobby Deol, and more.

Inside Salman Khan’s birthday with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh, and more

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram, sharing a delightful series of moments from last night's party held in celebration of Salman Khan's 58th birthday. Dressed in a stylish gray printed pantsuit, Neha graced the occasion alongside her husband, Angad Bedi.

The post featured adorable pictures of the couple, including a selfie of Neha with the birthday boy himself, who looked dapper in a black three-piece suit. Bobby Deol also joined the festivities, posing with Salman and Neha, while the couple also shared a frame with Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. Sunil Grover was also in attendance.

Neha captioned the post, “Ok, that escalated fast… from date night with husband to a birthday bash for the books!!!! Happy birthday to the coolest @beingsalmankhan." She humorously added, "Last pic photo credit @iambobbydeol sahi!” referring to a slightly blurred picture of her and Salman.

Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his heartfelt birthday wishes for Salman by sharing a picture from the bash, featuring himself, his wife Genelia Deshmukh, and the Tiger 3 actor. In his caption, Ritesh conveyed his love for Salman, saying, , “Bhau… the man who I love unconditionally. @beingsalmankhan. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day i only wish the best for you…. #happybirthdaysalmankhan.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan set stage on fire with their ‘Jawan Jalwa’; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh flaunt moves