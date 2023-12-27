INSIDE Salman Khan’s birthday bash: Riteish-Genelia, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Sunil Grover, others have a blast
Salman Khan's birthday bash was a star-studded affair, and inside pictures showcase the glamorous presence of celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, among others.
Salman Khan, adored not only by his extensive fan base but also by many in the film industry, celebrated his 58th birthday on December 27. The special milestone was marked by a gathering of Bollywood stars who came together to join in the festivities. Inside pictures from the party have emerged on social media, showcasing Salman alongside celebrities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sunil Grover, Bobby Deol, and more.
Inside Salman Khan’s birthday with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh, and more
Neha Dhupia took to Instagram, sharing a delightful series of moments from last night's party held in celebration of Salman Khan's 58th birthday. Dressed in a stylish gray printed pantsuit, Neha graced the occasion alongside her husband, Angad Bedi.
The post featured adorable pictures of the couple, including a selfie of Neha with the birthday boy himself, who looked dapper in a black three-piece suit. Bobby Deol also joined the festivities, posing with Salman and Neha, while the couple also shared a frame with Salman's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. Sunil Grover was also in attendance.
Neha captioned the post, “Ok, that escalated fast… from date night with husband to a birthday bash for the books!!!! Happy birthday to the coolest @beingsalmankhan." She humorously added, "Last pic photo credit @iambobbydeol sahi!” referring to a slightly blurred picture of her and Salman.
Riteish Deshmukh expressed his heartfelt birthday wishes for Salman by sharing a picture from the bash, featuring himself, his wife Genelia Deshmukh, and the Tiger 3 actor. In his caption, Ritesh conveyed his love for Salman, saying, , “Bhau… the man who I love unconditionally. @beingsalmankhan. May your life be filled with love, laughter and happiness. On your birthday today and every other day i only wish the best for you…. #happybirthdaysalmankhan.”
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan set stage on fire with their ‘Jawan Jalwa’; Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh flaunt moves
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
entertainment
Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic