INSIDE Salman Khan’s Rs. 80 Crore farmhouse in Panvel: PICS

Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the actor has a super hectic schedule in Mumbai, he is often seen rejuvenating amidst nature at his farmhouse in Panvel. Named after his sister, Arpita Farms, Salman spends almost every occasion in the family with them at his farmhouse. Surrounded by lush greenery, he loves to enjoy the tranquillity of nature.

While Salman often shares photos and videos from the farmhouse, fans remain curious to get a glimpse of the inside of this lavish place. To satisfy the curiosity of the fans, this article combines inside photos and videos front the actor’s luxurious farmhouse.

Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel

Located an hour's drive from the city, Salman’s farmhouse is spread over 15 acres in Panvel. The lush property provides unparalleled beauty of nature and a peaceful experience of staying away from the hustle-bustle of the city. From a state-of-the-art gym, and swimming pool to stable for horses, a horse riding rink, and three bungalows- it is the perfect holiday home for the Khan family.

Chill by the pool

The resort-style pool at the farmhouse is one of the highlights of this property. The big swimming pool has beautiful rock carvings and a Buddha statue lying on the ground on one side and there are chairs and tables by the pool where the actor is often seen relaxing.

State-of-the-art gym to maintain the fitness game

It goes without saying that Salman will always keep his fitness game on top and his farmhouse also have a well-equipped gym. Videos and photos shared by the actor showed Salman hitting the gym daily to sweat out during the lockdown.

Salman Khan tried farming

In 2020, during the lockdown, Salman Khan took a break from his Mumbai residence and spent a significant amount of time amidst the greenery at his farmhouse in Panvel. He shared photos and videos from his daily activities there and in one video, he shared his respect for the farmers as he tried his hand at farming. The photo shows the actor working on a rice plantation in a field surrounded by breathtaking beauty of nature.

Salman Khan’s horses at the farmhouse

It is no secret that Salman Khan loves animals and his farmhouse is complete with a stable and a horse riding rink. His videos and photos show Salman spending quality time with the horses. From feeding them on time to taking them out for a ride, Salman’s stays at the farmhouse are more special because of these four-legged creatures.

Perfect place for relaxation

Whether the actor needs a break from his work or wants to spend time alone and rejuvenate his body and soul, the actor escapes to his Panvel farmhouse at the slightest opportunity he gets. He thoroughly enjoys the time spent there and is seen soaking up the sun by the pool or on the porch. During this year’s Holi, Salman spent a relaxed time at the farmhouse.

