INSIDE Sanjana Sanghi's 27th birthday bash featuring Tara Sutaria, Adarsh Gourav and the paparazzi

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi is a relatively fresh face, who is making her mark in the industry. The actress started off her career as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali’s much acclaimed, Rockstar. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, Sanghi was also featured in a cameo appearance in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Gradually, the beautiful diva got her first breakthrough in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film’s success only made the actress look ahead. . Furthermore, Miss Sanghi is a little bit of influencer too as she enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle . Nevertheless, this diva recently celebrated her 27th birthday and took to social media to share the glimpses of the same.

Sanjana Sanghi calls it ‘love filled saga’ ft. Tara Sutaria, Adarsh Gourav and paps

Sanjana Sanghi celebrated her 27th birthday on September 2nd, nonetheless, it seems the actress had a blast on her special day. Nearly a week after, today, the actress posted some really happy pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. In the photographs and videos shared, the actress can be seen enjoying whole heartedly as she celebrated the day with her close friends including Tara Sutaria and Adarsh Gourav. She even went on to cut the cake with paparazzi. In addition to this, the actress also posed with them. The post was captioned, “his birthday felt like a love-filled saga, courtesy my people (the ones near & afar, but most importantly in my heart). Love. Joy. Laughter. Smiles. Celebrations. Victories. Mistakes. Surprises. Learning. Milestones. Dreams. Adventures : here’s to the next year bringing all of that & more”. HAVE A LOOK:

In one of the videos, the actress can be seen blowing the candles while in another video, the actress feeds the scrumptious cake to her friends. Opting for different dresses at different times, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous donning a printed green suit. A couple of candid photographs with her friends made us go all heart eyes.

Sanjana Sanghi’s workfront:

Sanjana Sanghi as of now has two films in her bag. She will be next seen in Dhak Dhak and Kadak Singh.

