Inside Sara Ali Khan's birthday bash with pink themed decor, fun time with Ibrahim Ali Khan & BFFs; PHOTOS

The gorgeous star Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday today and on her special day, her brother and close friends Jehan Handa, Ahilya Mehta got together for a bash. The photos from the party are out and well, the theme was all about pink. Sara, who loves to spend time with her loved ones, celebrated her birthday at home. Her best friends shared photos on their social media handles and gave fans a sneak peek of the celebration with Sara of her 26th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jehan Handa reposted photos from Ahilya Mehta's post where the decor can be seen for Sara's birthday bash. In the photo, we can see customised balloons in Sara Ali Khan's initials and on the wall, another set of pink balloons read as 'Happy Birthday' for the Simmba star. In another photo, Sara's brother Ibrahim could be seen striking a pose with other friends at the bash and Sara's friend could be seen turning muse. While a glimpse of the birthday girl is awaited, the photos surely take us inside Sara's bash.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, ahead of her birthday, Sara was snapped at her pilates session on Thursday in a chirpy mood and the paparazzi caught on with her excitement when she was clicked. The star has been quite active on social media lately and well, she has been busy on the work front too. Recently, her video of "Namaste Dharshako" went viral on social media and fans loved her commentary.

Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, there are reports that Sara will be a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, no announcement has been made.

