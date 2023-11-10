Inside Sara Ali Khan's intimate Diwali bash ft. Ananya Panday, mom Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra and more

With the festival of Diwali just around the corner, Bollywood celebrities are fully immersed in the festive spirit. Notable figures such as designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani have already hosted star-studded Diwali parties, attended by the who’s who of the industry. Adding to the festivities, Sara Ali Khan recently organized an intimate bash, bringing together her close ones, including actor-friend Ananya Panday, her mother Amrita Singh, and more. Inside visuals from the party have now surfaced, providing a glimpse into the glittering celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Amrita Singh, and more enjoy Diwali party

Guests at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash on Thursday, November 9, have shared numerous pictures from the festive event. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a selfie featuring the glamorous duo, Sara and Ananya Panday, who recently graced an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Ananya looked chic in a pastel-colored top and pants, paired with a long ethnic jacket. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for a choker necklace and studs. With minimal makeup and open hair, Ananya exuded effortless elegance. Sara showcased her traditional flair in a golden-white ensemble, paired with understated makeup and jewelry.

Manish also shared a stunning selfie featuring himself and Sara, both beaming with wide smiles for the camera.

A group photo captures a joyous moment with Manish, Sara, Sara's mother Amrita Singh, and other guests, including Nidhi Dutta, Siddhi Dutta, and Bindiya Dutta.

Nidhi Dutta shared more photos, and in one of them, she is seen posing with Ananya for a gorgeous picture.

In another delightful moment captured, Sara is seen embracing Nidhi Dutta from behind, creating a heartwarming scene.

In an image, Sara is captured posing alongside Siddhi Dutta and Namrata Purohit. The trio showcased their ethnic ensembles for the night, exuding elegance and style.

Sara shared a heartwarming moment with her mother, Amrita Singh, and Bindiya Goswami as they embraced each other, posing with happiness.

The Diwali bash was graced by several prominent figures from the industry, including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya's rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, director Karan Johar, and others.

