INSIDE Sarfarosh's 25 years celebration bash: Aamir Khan cuts cake with director John; WATCH

The 1999 blockbuster film Sarfarosh celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special screening. Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sonali Bendre, who played pivotal roles in the movie, graced the event. Kiran Rao, Aamir's former wife, delighted fans by sharing pictures of the actor celebrating the occasion with the director.

It's truly heartwarming to see Aamir Khan celebrating this special milestone with Sarfarosh director John Matthew Matthan. Together, they marked the occasion by cutting a cake.

Aamir Khan cuts cake with Sarfarosh director John

In an Instagram story, Kiran Rao shared a video of Aamir Khan joyfully cutting a cake with John Matthew Matthan. Their smiles radiated happiness as they celebrated. Alongside the video, Kiran captioned, "Ajay Singh Rathod and his creator 25 years later," accompanied by a heart emoticon.

She also shared a picture of them posing for the camera. Aamir kept his look casual in an indigo-colored t-shirt, while director John opted for a simple white shirt.

Sarfarosh 2 in works?

Aamir Khan, who starred in the original, expressed interest in a sequel at a special screening. The actor said, "I've been telling John (film's director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a Sarfarosh 2. This time he told me he was trying," as reported by news agency PTI.

He continued, “I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two).”

John Matthew Matthan directed Sarfarosh, starring key actors like Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie depicts the story of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod (portrayed by Aamir Khan), who embarks on a mission to halt cross-border terrorism. It included memorable songs such as Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and Is Deewane Ladke Ko. The film was adapted into Kannada as Sathyameva Jayathe and into Telugu as Astram (2006), featuring Vishnu Manchu and Anushka Shetty, respectively.

