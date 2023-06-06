INSIDE Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer success bash: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan enjoy happy moments with team-PICS

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film dropped yesterday, and fans were left in awe of Kiara-Kartik’s chemistry, the breathtaking visuals, and the soulful music. The trailer received a great response and was trending on social media platforms. The team of Satyaprem Ki Kath gathered last night at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's residence to celebrate the grand success of the trailer. Kiara and Kartik were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for the celebration. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from the trailer success bash, and they are unmissable!

INSIDE PICS from Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer success celebration

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to share two pictures from the celebration. Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer's success party was attended by the cast Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and co-producers Shareen Mantri, Kishor Arora and writer Karan Sharma. In the pictures shared by Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, he is seen posing next to Kiara Advani, while the other team members posed around them. The joy on everyone’s faces is quite evident, and in one of the pictures, Kiara, Kartik and the entire team was seen laughing over something. The candid pictures from the celebration are just too adorable!

Sharing the pictures, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Couldn’t sleep last night because of nervousness and didn’t sleep today because of happiness High on Love.” Check out the pictures below.

For the occasion, Kiara Advani donned a white crop top with chic, slouchy beige coloured pants. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was seen in a yellow shirt paired with denims.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

The cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will release in theatres on 29th June 2023.

