Inside Shabana Azmi's break day from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set with Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhasker; PICS

Ever since Karan Johar has announced his upcoming directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Recently, the film completed 50 days of shoot and KJo announced the release date of the film. Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, we also have Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Well, the shoot is currently going on in Delhi. Shabana took a break from the shoot and recently and could be seen lunching with hubby Javed Akhtar and actress Swara Bhasker at her home in the city.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Swara Bhasker posted a picture of her along with her parents and the star couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar who were all looking very happy. In the picture, we can see Swara wearing a black turtle neck along with black pants. Her mom was wearing a white saree along with a black blouse. Her dad was wearing a blue kurta along with an off-white jacket. Shabana Azmi was dressed in a colourful coat and black pants and Javed Akhtar was dressed in a light blue kurta. Sharing this lovely picture, Swara wrote, “The best kinds Delhi winter afternoons.”

Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will mark Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after five years. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios and has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting roles. It is slated to release in 2022.