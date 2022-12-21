Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat is all about class and elegance

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dream home, Mannat is not just a house but a tourist attraction for their fans. No matter what, Bandra’s Mannat is on everyone’s ‘places to visit in Mumbai’ list and we don’t really blame them. People just visit Shah Rukh’s swanky abode to take pictures with the famous ‘Mannat’ nameplate. Even during Eid and his birthday, he comes near his gate to address a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. Even when it comes to throwing grand parties, the gorgeous couple leaves no stone unturned to make it extra special for their guests at Mannat. Shah Rukh and Gauri live with their kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam, and his sister Shehnaz. Located in Bandra’s Bandstand, SRK, who is all set to make his blockbuster comeback in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, and Gauri’s Mannat is nothing short of a dream. People are often curious to know how their luxurious house looks from the inside. Here’s taking a look at the inside pictures and videos of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s much-talked-about house, Mannat. How did Shah Rukh Khan buy Mannat?

In 1997, Shah Rukh, who is gearing up for the release of his film, Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, first saw this sea-facing property while shooting for Yes Boss. Since then, he had his eyes on it. But it was only in 2001 that he managed to get his hands on this lavish property. Reportedly, the superstar bought the house for Rs 13.32 crore approx from its owner. In one of the interviews, he said that Mannat was the most expensive thing that he bought back then. They say ‘believe in your dreams’ and the beautiful Delhi boy is living proof of it. Who lived in Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan? Before calling it Mannat, the house was popularly known as Villa Vienna. It is a 1920s-era, Grade III heritage villa. The house was earlier owned by Gujarati businessman Nariman Dubash. After a lot of negotiation and convincing, Khan bought the house from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust'. After buying their dream home, Shah Rukh and Gauri reconstructed their bungalow in the best possible way. It was Gauri who designed Mannat along with architect-designer Kaif Faquih. Reportedly, she took a decade to complete the house. How much does Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat cost? Back in 2001, the cost of this grand bungalow was Rs 13.32 crore. But today, Mannat is valued at Rs 200 crore. Recently, they changed their usual nameplate. Gauri designed a diamond-studded nameplate that is worth Rs 25 lakh. As soon as the pictures of the brand new nameplate went viral on the Internet, people were seen flocking to Mannat to click pictures with it.

What was Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary? Shah Rukh, who is one of the highest-paid actors today, got his first pay cheque from Pankaj Udhas. Yes, you read it right. He worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. SRK was paid Rs 50 as salary and he used the money to travel to Agra by train. In an interview with PTI, Khan earlier revealed during Raees promotions, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.” How many floors and rooms are there in Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat? Shah Rukh’s expensive and elegant house is spread across six floors that come with five bedrooms. According to Vogue, the house also includes a well-equipped gym, a cosy pool, an elaborate library, a private movie theatre, Shah Rukh’s office and a larger-than-life terrace. The Rs 200 crore house is reportedly built over an area of 27000 square feet.

Does Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat have a lift? If Shah Rukh is extraordinary, how can his house be just about ordinary? Mannat also has a specially designed-elevator system that makes it easier and more convenient for the house members to travel from the top floor to the ground floor. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat comes with a traditional and modern touch While speaking to Vogue, Gauri revealed how each floor in Mannat comes with a unique and distinctive concept. The house has been curated by the Queen and it is a perfect blend of traditional meets modern comfort. Beige, brown and white are three colours that set the tone of the house. The dark wooden flooring is styled with carpets and leather pieces in the corners of the house. During the interview, Gauri also shared how her family members have contributed to making their lavish home. Her daughter Suhana Khan, who is set to make her grand debut with The Archies, has added elements of ballet to her room as she loves that dance form. Mannat also has a jade Ganpati statue, and a marble Radha-Krishna sculpture installed. While speaking about designing her house, Gauri told Vogue, “I don’t like minimalist spaces, I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s massive terrace in Mannat A terrace with a sea-facing view is all that we need! Isn’t it? Gauri calls it her ‘happiest place’. The family is often seen celebrating special occasions on their huge terrace. Back in 2018, SRK and Gauri lit up the terrace with fairy lights for Diwali which made it a perfect spot for clicking pictures. Also who needs a studio, when you have such a cool spot to do a photoshoot? Gauri once clicked Suhana’s pictures as she posed in a stylish outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan’s living room in Mannat Shah Rukh and Gauri’s living room is all about class and elegance. Gauri has given it a rustic vibe with a modern touch. She has used bold hues and modern art to amp up the mood in the living room. It also features floor-to-ceiling glass, black and brown couches and a stylish bar counter. Gauri has also put up a pair of four-foot tall black vases which are from Paris and a canvas of Subhash Awchat’s reclining clown to deck up the room. Shah Rukh Khan’s bedroom in Mannat If not nothing else, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s bedroom is definitely an area of interest for a lot of people. Their huge room comes with pristine white marble floors, a brown velvet couch, a bed topped with animal print and gold pillows and massive windows for the perfect golden hour moment. Gauri has styled their room with beige and brown colour tones. Speaking of Gauri’s walk-in closet, it is all things chic. It comes with white marble floors, just like the bedroom. It also features a royal leather throne, gold-detailed floor-to-ceiling shoe racks and an Art Deco-style dressing table.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘prized’ study in Mannat Shah Rukh is often seen spending time in his study room. Even when it comes to giving interviews, he prefers his study for the backdrop and flaunts his wall of trophies that he has won over the years. His study is aesthetically designed with tan leather sofas and a huge collection of his favourite books.

Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy private theatre in Mannat Khan is a true blue filmy kid and his king-size personality speaks volume about it. So having a private theatre in his house is no surprise. According to Vogue, his place dedicated to films is all things red. It’s red walls feature the posters of iconic films like Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam and Ram Aur Shyam which dishes out some major vintage vibes. Not only that, Charlie Chaplin’s walking stick is framed and it adds extra charm to the mini theatre. It has 42 burgundy leather recliners with mahogany velvet walls and also movies of Shah Rukh to date. Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam’s playful room in Mannat AbRam's room is quite different from the rest of Mannat. His room has light brown wooden floors with white and blue interiors. His room also has a play area that is specially designed for him. He also has a comfy armchair, lot of electric cars and Lego pieces and his favourite pillow.

How many houses does Shah Rukh Khan own? Apart from his out-of-this-world sea-facing house Mannat, the superstar is the owner of several multi-crore properties. For a quick getaway and to spend time away from his busy routine, SRK takes the jetty from the Gateway of India and travel to his Alibaug house. He is often seen throwing intimate parties for his industry friends. Their Alibaug house is also designed by his ladylove, Gauri. Reportedly, the lavish property is built over an area of 20000 square feet. The holiday home is perfect for a chill sesh. Located on the Deja Vu farms in Alibaug, it gives a beachy vibe because of its mosaic-tiled floors and the place opens up to lush green environment and white interiors. According to Vogue, the place is worth Rs 15 crore and comprises a pool, outdoor patio spaces and a private helipad.

The power couple also has a dream home in Dubai which is named Jannat. Going by its name, the place truly is a jannat. Their house is located in the K frond of Palm Jumeirah, the biggest artificial archipelago in the world. Going by the Vogue report, the house was gifted to the couple from Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel PJSC. It is worth Rs 18 crore which comes with six bedrooms. This property too is magically done by Gauri. The grand villa has two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and a direct connection to water activities like deep-sea fishing. The family is often seen spending time with their extended family at their sprawling villa. Dubai also holds a special place in SRK’s heart. Shah Rukh and Gauri also have their family house in Delhi. Their South Delhi mansion is all about nostalgia. The duo grew up in the capital, fell in love with each other and then got married there before coming to Mumbai. The walls of their house have special family portraits. The walls also feature Suhana's first makeup kit and SRK's elder son Aryan Khan's badminton racquet from his childhood days. The elite and classy decor truly define their taste and class. Located at a scenic location, their house comes with two floors and multiple balconies. Last but most definitely not least, Shah Rukh and Gauri also own a house in London. The duo has never shared pictures of their London home. But according to Vogue, the apartment is located in Central London in the prime area of Park Lane. His kids, Suhana and Aryan, who is all set to direct his first OTT project, attended boarding school there. But considering Gauri's top-notch designing skills, their London apartment might be as good and stylish as their other houses.

