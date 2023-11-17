Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s bash: David Beckham gives autograph to Jahaan Kapoor at Mannat; see PICS

Bollywood went all out to extend a warm welcome to the legendary David Beckham during his recent visit to India. Following Sonam Kapoor's intimate party, superstar Shah Rukh Khan organized a bash in his honor at his residence. Among the guests at the event was Sanjay Kapoor's son, Jahaan Kapoor, who experienced a fanboy moment as he secured an autograph from the football star.

Jahaan Kapoor poses with David Beckham at Shah Rukh Khan’s party

In a series of new pictures shared by Sanjay Kapoor on his Instagram, his son Jahaan Kapoor was captured alongside David Beckham at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat. Jahaan opted for a casual look in a sweatshirt and khaki pants, while Beckham radiated charm in a navy blue blazer and matching pants.

One photo captured the footballer posing with his young fan, with an arm affectionately draped around Jahaan's shoulder. Beckham also took a moment to sign an autograph on Jahaan's red-colored jersey. Sanjay Kapoor expressed his gratitude in the caption, saying, "Thank you for being so kind, gracious, and patient @davidbeckham."

Have a look!

Pooja Dadlani’s daughter has fan moment with David Beckham

Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, captured a precious moment on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her daughter posing with David Beckham. The young girl wore a beaming smile while donning her idol's jersey. Pooja captioned the image, expressing, "Her first fan moment.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja opened their home to host David Beckham in an event attended by numerous guests, including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Ananya Birla, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, and more. Inside glimpses from the party showcased the esteemed guest of honor immersing himself in Indian culture.

Beckham also graced the Cricket World Cup semi-final on November 15, where he enthusiastically cheered for Virat Kohli, witnessing the Indian cricketer's record-breaking century against New Zealand. During the match, Beckham also interacted with other celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and more. Wrapping up his India visit, he was spotted departing from Mumbai last night.

