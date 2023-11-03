INSIDE Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash: Karan Johar hugs Atlee, Edward Maya plays Stereo Love; WATCH

November 2 is a significant date for fans of Shah Rukh Khan because it marks the actor's birthday. He was born on this day in New Delhi. Following consecutive successes this year with Pathaan and Jawan, and ahead of more cinematic delights with Dunki, the superstar paused for a grand celebration of his 58th birthday. Recently some inside videos from the celebration have been doing rounds in the social media.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s grand 58th birthday celebration

On Thursday, November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with a star-studded birthday party in Mumbai that extended into the night. Recently, in an inside video from the birthday bash, Karan Johar was seen hugging the director of Jawan, Atlee. Shweta Bachchan carefully sat and listened to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, as he explained something.

In the video, even Gauri Khan was seen engaged in a conversation with her mom. Apart from this, the music maestro Edward Maya and Mika Singh were also seen together as Mika shook a little leg. The actor-model Rosemary Lourdes Fernandes was also present at the party. In another video shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page, Sohom, Edward was also seen playing Stereo Love for guests at the party. HAVE A LOOK:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with family and friends at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration

Today on November 3, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a gorgeous group photo from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party. The picture shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a romantic pose, with Alia holding onto Ranbir's neck. Alia donned a black dress with silver earrings and a black bag. She opted for a no-makeup look and her hair was loose. Ranbir wore a white shirt, black pants, and orange glasses, matching her style.

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir were accompanied by Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who wore a lovely purple gown. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma, also brought a touch of glamour. Kareena was in a white outfit, and Karisma looked stunning in a sequined green dress. Navya Nanda was also spotted posing with them in the picture donning a black one-shoulder dress. HAVE A LOOK:

Yesterday on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans and also shared a sneak peek of his upcoming film, Dunki, as a special gift for them.

