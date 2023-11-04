INSIDE Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni pose for pics

On the occasion of his 58th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an extravagant star-studded party last night, attended by the who's who of Bollywood. While it was a private affair with no access to the inside scenes, a few exclusive pictures have emerged, offering glimpses of the lively celebration. Notable personalities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and more were in attendance.

Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni pose for photos

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration was a star-studded extravaganza, with the entire Bollywood fraternity coming together. In some unseen photos from the event, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh can be seen graciously posing for the cameras. The legendary MS Dhoni also strikes a pose with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had her own delightful photo moment with her group.

Take a look: