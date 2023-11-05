INSIDE Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others pose for pics

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an extravagant star-studded party on November 2 to celebrate his 58th birthday. The party was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Although it was a private affair with no access to inside scenes, photos have surfaced through celebs posting on their social media, giving a glimpse of the lively celebration. Now, more inside pictures from the birthday bash featuring Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others surfaced on the internet.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others pose at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Orhan, fondly known as Orry shared a bunch of inside pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party giving glimpses of Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, and many more. Have a look:

On the other hand, on November 2, King Khan also attended a fan event where he was joined by the director of Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani, and the film's writer, Abhijat Joshi.

At the SRKDay event, he not only talked about his upcoming film Dunki but also showcased his dance moves to the tunes of Pathaan and Jawan, grooving to songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Shah Rukh also danced alongside Tesher at Young Shahrukh.

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal as well. It will be released on December 22, 2023.

