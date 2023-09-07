Just a few hours to go and then, theaters will be filled with loud cheers as Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is set to release on September 7, 2023. The advance booking for the film is exceptionally amazing. Kolkata and Bihar got the first show of Jawan at 5 a.m. Amidst the craze and hype, the makers of Jawan organized a celebrity screening of the film and it was held on Wednesday, September 6 at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. Along with Shah Rukh, celebs like Deepika Padukone, and others attended the screening on the eve of the theatrical release. Now, a while ago, Mukesh Chhabra shared a picture with Jawan stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and others after enjoying the special screening.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan special screening ft. Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others

On September 7, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a picture of Jawan stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and others after enjoying the special screening. In the picture, they all can be seen flashing bright smiles. Have a look:

Mukesh also shared his review of Jawan ahead of the film's release. He wrote, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the picture, one wrote, "Mega blockbusterloading." Another commented, "cannot wait to watch the film in theater." Others were also seen dropping messages filled with excitement and anticipation.

On the other hand, rapper Raja Kumari who wrote and performed 'King Khan' rap of Jawan shared her review of the film. She said, "I was screaming, I was crying. It was mind-blowing. I love Shah Rukh."

Meanwhile, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Raiganj surpasses Kolkata, Bihar in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer fever; gets 2:15 am show