INSIDE Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing abode Mannat, courtesy- PICS and Videos shared by Gauri, Suhana Khan

Of all the tourist attractions the city of Mumbai has to offer, celebrity residences have to be one of the biggest crowd-pullers. Thousands gather outside the homes of their favourite stars, hoping to just catch a glimpse of them. Though the addresses of the iconic celeb abodes are public knowledge, little is known about what those houses look like from the inside. It’s no secret that those houses are dripping luxury and opulence, but the curiosity still remains.

One of the celebrity houses that ticks all the aforementioned boxes is Mannat, the luxurious abode of Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Located in Bandstand, Bandra, Mannat is surrounded by tall fencing and gates, the lavish mansion stands tall, but is shrouded in mystery. However, looking at some pictures made available by Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and SRK himself, fans finally have a few glimpses to give an idea of what the interiors of Mannat look like. Needless to say, the pictures match expectations and in some cases, exceed them. Scroll down to see a few inside pictures of Mannat shared by Suhana Khan and Gauri on Instagram in the last few years.

The breathtaking sea view from Mannat Suhana Khan once shared a 3-second video clip that gives a glimpse of the mesmerizing sea view as seen from her abode Mannat.

Suhana also shared a picture on her Instagram stories once, and it gives a sneak peek of her room. The picture shows AbRam playing on his iPad, while their pet dog rests on a plush chair. A night lamp can be seen on the side table next to the bed. The balcony is clearly visible, and the picture also shows a sneak peek of the stunning beach view. Gauri also once shared a picture as she and AbRam sat on the balcony to read a book.

A beautiful corner in Mannat designed by Gauri Khan Gauri Khan once shared some pictures from a beautiful corner of Mannat that she designed herself. The pictures show her striking a glam pose in front of the marble-clad wall. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday!”

Mannat’s beautiful terrace You may have already seen numerous pictures of the terrace from outside, as Shah Rukh Khan steps out to greet his fans on special occasions. But did you know what it looks like from the inside? Well, Gauri Khan once shared this adorable picture of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam standing in the middle of the beautiful terrace at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan’s study In June this year, Shah Rukh Khan went live on Instagram as he completed 30 years in Bollywood. He spoke about his journey, and also shared the video on his feed. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen seated in his study which features wooden shelves which display all the awards Shah Rukh Khan has received over the years.

Gauri Khan’s work studio at Mannat Amid the lockdown, Gauri Khan once gave a view of her work studio inside Mannat, it has a spectacular view of the Arabian sea. The video shows her working in a corner, next to the balcony. “Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas,” wrote Gauri.

Other spaces inside Mannat Aryan Khan also shared a few pictures over the years that give a sneak peek inside Mannat. One of the pictures shows him sitting in his room while he holds his brother AbRam upside down.

That’s not all! There are many more pictures and videos shared by Suhana, Gaur,i and SRK that give glimpses of other spaces inside Mannat. Check them out below.

Absolutely stunning, isn’t it? Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion Mannat is beyond beautiful!

