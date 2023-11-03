Inside Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash ft Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others

This year has undeniably marked a milestone in Shah Rukh Khan's illustrious career. The superstar kicked off with a blockbuster, Pathaan, in January and more recently achieved success with the action thriller, Jawan. Before more cinematic excitement unfolds with Dunki, the iconic actor took a moment to celebrate his 58th birthday in grand style.

The star-studded birthday bash saw the crème de la crème of the film industry and Shah Rukh's friends coming together to honor the legendary actor. Inside pictures from the extravagant party have emerged, unveiling a guest list that featured names such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday, November 2, and the festivities continued into the night with a star-studded birthday party in Mumbai. Some guests graciously shared inside glimpses from the celebration, capturing moments with popular Bollywood stars and other well-known personalities.

One photo showcased actress Alia Bhatt, who shares a close bond with SRK, posing for a selfie with a guest. Alia, dressed in black, was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who opted for a purple outfit.

Another snapshot featured Ranveer Singh, adorned in a black suit, accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone, who chose a shimmery mini dress for the occasion. Deepika and Shah Rukh have graced the silver screen together in several films.

Filmmaker Atlee, who directed King Khan in Jawan, was in attendance, adding to the glittering guest list.

Rajkumar Hirani, SRK's director in the upcoming movie Dunki, and his wife were also present.

The grand occasion was further adorned with the presence of former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

