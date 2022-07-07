Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's lavish house

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July 2015 and the news of the same took the internet by storm. They also have two beautiful children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Ever since then, the power couple is often seen treating fans with their mushy pics and glimpses of their happy moments with family. For the uninitiated, Mira was only twenty-one years old when she married Shahid.

Well, today as they celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary, and on this occasion, here's a sneak peek into Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's plush apartment in Mumbai. In 2021, the lovebirds moved into a new apartment. Earlier, speaking to DNA in an interview, Shahid shared the details of his new home and said: "I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two before we do the interiors and move in there. The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that's how she will have a regular childhood."

1. Sea-view facing

Shahid and Mira's new house is in a high riser, with a view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. Previously, the duo's home was situated next to the Juhu beach.

2. Wooden floors

Shahid and Mira's residence has a spacious balcony that features wooden flooring. It also features plant decorating that adds beauty to the area.

3. White aesthetics

The duo's preference for white aesthetics is evident in the interiors of their apartment.

4. Makeup vanity

The couple's vanity is warm, neutral, and chic. It also features a few frames hung on the wall.

5. Black stairway

Shahid and Mira's residence also features a black stairway. It also gives a glimpse of their apartment.

6. Pool area

The duo also has a pool area in their lavish apartment in Mumbai.

7. Wooden patio

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's house has a wooden deck on the patio facing the sea with a seating area right in the middle.

8. Shahid-Mira's bedroom

The couple's bedroom has minimalistic features like quirky cushions, a headrest, a seating area, a huge round mirror, and more.

9. Garden area

Shahid and Mira's house also features a huge garden at their residence and also has a lot of plants surrounding it.

10. Workout space

Shahid and Mira Kapoor have always believed in conscious living through food, lifestyle and wellness. Their house also features a workout space.

