Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's getaway to Goa filled with fun, food and whole lot of style; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Goa together. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their beach getaway and well, it surely will make you want to head out too.

Actor and his wife Mira Rajput have been making the most of their vacay in Goa. The couple took some time off and headed off to Goa last week and since then, have been teasing fans with glimpses from their trip. From chilling by the pool to dropping bikini-clad photos, Mira has been setting the gram on fire with her vacay photos. However, today, a touch of goofiness was added by Shahid as he also shared a cute glimpse from their time together.

While Mira had dropped a gorgeous selfie in which she is seen rocking a one-shoulder floral outfit with a cool pair of sunglasses, Shahid ended up dropping a goofy video with an Instagram filter today. Besides this, Mira also gave fans a glimpse of her lunch date with Shahid by the sea. In the photo, she is seen stretching her legs and relaxing while enjoying yummy food with Shahid by the side of the sea. A few days back, Mira had shared a dreamy photo in a swimsuit and fans could not stop gushing over her beach look.

Now, with new photos that were shared by Shahid and Mira, fans cannot seem to be getting enough of the two and have been wanting to see more photos from their trip.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has taken a break from work after having finished his film, Jersey. The film is a remake of a Telugu film with the same name that stars Nani. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film and Mrunal Thakur will be starring opposite him. Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is all set to release on Diwali 2021.

