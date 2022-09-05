Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s new apartment that offers panoramic view of the Arabian sea

There’s no denying that we have all been curious to know what celebrities’ swanky homes look like. From Mannat to Jalsa and more- Bollywood stars own the most luxurious homes in the city. In 2018, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput reportedly bought a new, plush, sea-facing apartment in Worli, and currently, the interiors are still being done. The couple will move in to their new apartment once it has been completed, but in the meanwhile, Mira Rajput has shared a glimpse of her new apartment that has a breath-taking, panoramic view of the Arabian Sea.

Interior designer Annkur Khosla took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of Mira-Shahid’s new apartment, while revealing that it was Mira who clicked the snap. Mira then shared it one her story, and the picture shows full-length windows opening up to a huge balcony, which offers an exquisite view of the Mumbai skyline, and the sea beyond it. The picture also shows some louvers on the façade of the balcony, enhancing the beauty of the space. Looks like the interiors will be completed soon, as the interior designer wrote, “The last few days of the samurai- @shahidkapoor!”



Take a look at the picture below!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput currently live in Juhu, Mumbai, along with their kids. In an earlier interview with DNA, Shahid had shared that the new apartment has plenty of amenities. “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that's how she will have a regular childhood,” he said.

