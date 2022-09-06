INSIDE Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor’s car-themed birthday bash with live candy floss station

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor turned 4 years old yesterday, and looks like the parents celebrated his birthday by throwing a huge bash. We stumbled upon a few inside pictures and videos from Zain’s birthday party, and looks like everyone present at the bash had a ball of a time! A video that is circulating on Shahid Kapoor’s fan clubs shows Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain Kapoor cutting a huge cake together, and the joy on their faces is priceless!

The video shows Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain cutting a tiered cake with firework candles on it, while Zain’s friends and other guests sang the birthday song. Mira then feeds a piece of cake to the birthday boy Zain. Shahid can be seen wearing a light green t-shirt, while Mira opted for a floral printed jumpsuit for Zain’s birthday. Zain looked adorable in a white shirt with jeans, and looks like he had a blast at his birthday party.

One of the pictures shows the complete décor of the venue, with a gas station on one end, and a car wash area designed on the other. There were multiple toy cars and jeeps placed everywhere, while black balloons amped up the décor. There was also a live candy floss station at the bash, and Shahid and Mira were seen posing next to it. Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Mira Rajput dropped an unseen picture of Zain from their Switzerland vacation, and wished him on his birthday. She penned a short yet sweet note that read, “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs, and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you.”

We hope we get to see more pictures from Zain’s birthday bash soon!

