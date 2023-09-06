Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha’s Lion Guard themed birthday ft. cotton candy, balloons

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha Kapoor, marked her seventh birthday last month, on August 26. The couple has a tradition of organizing themed parties for their children's special occasions, and this year was no exception. Shahid and Mira hosted a delightful birthday bash inspired by the popular series, The Lion Guard. The party organizing team has offered a sneak peek into the festivities, which were brimming with cotton candy, balloons, stuffed toys, and more, creating a fun-filled atmosphere for the young celebrant and her guests.

Inside pictures from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha’s 7th birthday

Misha's birthday was undeniably a grand and special celebration. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went all out to ensure that it was an unforgettable occasion for their beloved little one, leaving no detail untouched to create cherished memories. The event organizers took to their Instagram page to share images of the venue's decorations, which featured jungle grass and life-sized cutouts of wild animals. In their caption, they wrote, “Hakuna Matata, it’s a party! We ventured into the Pride Lands to celebrate MISHA KAPOOR’S special day with a Lion Guard theme like never before. Our aim was to transform her world into an African savannah filled with adventure, laughter, and a whole lot of roarsome fun! We can’t Thank @mira.kapoor & @shahidkapoor enough for always trusting us! Your faith in us to create this unforgettable celebration means the world!.” Have a look:

The festivities didn't stop at decorations. The celebration was packed with engaging activities, including bounce houses, photobooths, animal exploration games, balloon art, face painting, and more, ensuring a truly enjoyable experience for the young attendees. One photo captured Shahid and Mira alongside the event organizers, posing in front of a cotton candy stall, undoubtedly enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. To top it all off, the birthday cake was a magnificent three-tier creation, artfully adorned with jungle animal-themed decorations, perfectly in sync with the Lion Guard theme.

On Misha's birthday, her mother Mira shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a lovely picture. Her touching message read, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha.”

Shahid and Mira's son, Zain, also recently celebrated his 5th birthday. Fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of how they celebrated this special occasion as well.

