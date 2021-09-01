Inside Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's rainbow themed birthday bash with bright lights; PHOTOS

Actor and Mira Rajput seem to be in a celebratory mood since last week as they celebrated daughter Misha Kapoor's birthday and now, are gearing up for son Zain's birthday this week. Now, on Wednesday, Mira took to social media to drop the cutest glimpses from her daughter Misha's birthday bash that she planned. This year, Mira opted for a rainbow-themed birthday bash for Misha and well, the photos give us a glimpse of how Shahid and his wife created magic for their daughter at her party.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped several photos that featured bright colours, and less complicated decor than last year. With customised name lights that read 'Misha', Mira added a special touch for her daughter. The rainbow plates, napkins, decor and more added more colour to Shahid's daughter's birthday bash. However, it was the multi-tiered rainbow that Misha seemed to be the most excited about. In the photos, we don't get to see Misha but the glimpse of her special birthday bash thrown by Mira and Shahid.

Take a look:

Mira also revealed that her mother also helped her out in planning a perfect bash for Misha on her 5th birthday. She wrote, "My mom made her signature sandwich house: how many of you had them at your birthdays in the 90s?" She also revealed the games they played with kids. Mira wrote, "Dog & the bone, Lemon spoon race and treasure hunt for all ages was too much fun. I think the adults enjoyed it a lot more than the kids."

As soon as Mira shared the photos, fans of Shahid and her began dropping comments. A fan wrote, "So aesthetically pleasing." Another wrote, "This is so beautiful." Smriti Irani also sent birthday wishes to Misha in the comments. Bosco Martis wrote, "@mira.kapoor happy bday to Misha time flys and how . Lots of love to the family."

Meanwhile, Mira is yet to share a glimpse of the birthday girl and fans have been asking the star wife for the same. Not just this, Mira is also prepping for Zain's birthday that is coming up this week on September 5. A few days back, Mira had penned a note about how stressful the week is for her before she began the planning work for her kids' birthday parties on social media.

