Inside Shahid Kapoor's beachy vacay with his 'life' Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor is often seen treating fans with cool selfies on Instagram. He also keeps sharing lovely memories with his wife Mira Rajput, and kids, Misha and Zain. Earlier today, he took to his handle and gave a sneak peek into his beach vacay with family. He shared a sweet picture that featured Mira and both their kids while enjoying by the beach.

In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor is seen looking at Mira , Misha and Zain from a distance as they spend time on the beach. Mira is seen playing with Misha and making sand castles while Zain is seen enjoying the serene sunset view. Shahid, on the other hand, captured this beautiful moment while sitting at a distance. Sharing the adorable picture with fans, he wrote, “Life!” He shared the picture with AP Dhillion’s song Wo Noor playing in the backdrop. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the picture, his brother Ishaan Khatter, who was recently seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Even the fans were seen sending love to the family.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Kiara Advani. During their fun banter, Shahid hinted at her wedding with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. He said that there will be a big announcement by the end of this year and it’s not a film. Shahid’s cryptic statement has got Kiara and Sidharth’s fans quite excited about their wedding.

Work front

Shahid was last seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film. Apart from this, he will be making his OTT debut with Farzi. It will star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait.